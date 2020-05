The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state until May 31.

"[...] It is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31st May 2020," a statement signed by Ajoy Mehta, the chief secretary of Maharashtra, said.

The statement added that any relaxations in restrictions will be duly notified.

"It is further directed that all earlier orders shall be aligned with order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of 31st May 2020. The calibrated phase wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in the due course," it said.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and was extended twice. It was scheduled to end on May 17, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier this week announcing that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”.