In a new development, home isolation is not allowed in 18 districts of Maharashtra as the positivity rate is high. The state Health Minister Rajesh tope said the COVID positive patients in these districts will have to go to a quarantine centre.

"We have decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate is high. The patients from these districts will have to go to a quarantine centre, won't be allowed home isolation," Tope said.

Pune

Satara

Solapur

Thane

Sindhudurg

Raigad

Aurangabad

Osmanabad

Beed

Hingoli

Latur

Nanded

Amravati

Akola

Dhule

Nagpur

On Monday, Maharashtra has recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 percent, while the case fatality rate is 1.59 percent, the department said.

Maharastra govt contemplating unlock from June 1

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the government was contemplating easing lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the "red zone" after June 1. "There is a demand for easing restrictions where COVID-19 cases have reduced. The government may ease restrictions in districts where cases are coming down. It will take a decision after observing the situation for four to five more days," he said.

Wadettiwar said suburban trains in Mumbai will not be opened to all for another 15 days at least.

For live updates, click here