COVID-19: Maha, Karnataka, Delhi termed 'states of concern'; deaths down due to vaccination, says Centre

The Centre on Thursday said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were the 'States of Concern' following a surge in COVID-19 cases. These states are among the top 10 states in terms of active cases.

"We have sent central health teams to these states and are continuously reviewing the situation," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on the COVID-19 situation.

Even though cases have increased drastically, India is not witnessing a rise in the number of hospitalisations and deaths. "Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID-19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake," said ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava.

The vaccination drive has been expanded and adolescents in the 15 to 18 age group have been included. "Till now, 52 percent of children in 15-18 age group in the country have been vaccinated. As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take a decision on the basis of scientific data," the Centre said.

India has logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.