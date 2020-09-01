Healthcare
COVID-19: Maha govt advises people aged above 65 & below 10 should stay at home
Updated : September 01, 2020 03:25 PM IST
It said movement of people for the purpose of non- essential activities will be carried out with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and person hygiene.
The government also said as far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed.
Work/business hours in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments should be staggered, it said.