COVID-19: Maha govt advises people aged above 65 & below 10 should stay at home

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has advised vulnerable people, including those aged above 65 and below 10, to stay at home and step out only for essential and health purposes. The government on Monday issued fresh guidelines, further easing restrictions in Maharashtra, but said the general lockdown in the state will continue till September 30.

"Persons above 65 years of age, those with co- morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes," the government said in the new guidelines.

It said movement of people for the purpose of non- essential activities will be carried out with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and person hygiene. The government, which in its new guidelines has allowed inter-district movement of persons and goods and has done away with the requirement of e-pass, also said wearing masks will be compulsory in the transport facilities.

The government also said as far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed. Work/business hours in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments should be staggered, it said.

The government also said that thermal screening should be carried out at workplaces and sanitisers be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Workplaces should be sanitised frequently and persons in-charge at offices should ensure adequate social distancing between employees, it said.

The new guidelines, part of the Maharashtra government's Mission Begin Again initiative, have been issued as the state continues to register a record number of new COVID-19 cases with no flattening of curve in sight in the state.