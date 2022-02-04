COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi exempts solo drivers in cars from wearing masks; check when you need to wear them

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday that wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory for solo drivers travelling in a car in the city.

This announcement came days after the Delhi High Court termed the government's order making it mandatory for those travelling in cars to wear face masks as “absurd”.

The court on Tuesday questioned the order and asked the state why it was not being withdrawn. It also asked the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to have a relook at its various COVID guidelines.

The court was hearing four petitions filed in 2020 challenging the imposition of fines for not wearing a mask while solo driving in a car. The petitioners challenged the imposition of a fine of Rs 500, which has later been increased to Rs 2,000, in the court.

Also Read:

However, a single-bench in April last year upheld the government decision. The bench said even if a person travelling alone in a car still could be exposed to the virus in various ways.

When should people wear face masks?

WHO on January 5, 2022, issued FAQs on wearing face masks: Here are the detailed WHO guidelines:

- In settings where there is community or cluster transmission of SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection

- Wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended for the public when interacting with individuals who are not members of their household

- Indoor settings where ventilation is known to be poor or cann't be assessed, or the ventilation system is not properly maintained, regardless of whether physical distancing of at least 1 metre can be maintained

- Indoor settings that have adequate ventilation if physical distancing of at least 1 metre can't be maintained; or in outdoor settings where physical distancing of at least 1 metre cannot be maintained

- It’s not always easy to determine the quality of ventilation. If you have any doubts, it’s safer to simply wear a mask. While wearing a mask, you should continue to maintain physical distance from others as much as possible. Wearing a mask does not mean you can have close contact with people.