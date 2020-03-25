  • SENSEX
COVID-19 lockdown: No shortage of essentials, don't resort to panic-buying, says Prakash Javadekar

Updated : March 25, 2020 04:24 PM IST

The lockdown was imposed in the country from today and will be in force till April 14.
Coronavirus: Javadekar requested people to stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and visit a doctor if the symptoms appear.
Coronavirus: For the poor, the Centre will give rice and wheat at the rate of three and two rupees a kg, respectively.
