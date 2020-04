The Maharashtra housing department has asked landlords to postpone rent recovery from tenants for at least three months due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

In a circular issued on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Sanjay Kumar also asked landlords not to drive tenants out of their homes if they fail to pay rents during the current period.

The official noted financial transactions have not been taking place across markets and factories due to the lockdown, and the this had a bearing on income and employment of people.