The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 17 crore, the health ministry said on Sunday. It said 2,43,958 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday.

The total number of doses administered across the country so far stands at 17,01,53,432, the ministry said. The beneficiaries include 95,46,871 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 64,71,090 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,39,71,341 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 77,54,283 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 20,29,395 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

On Sunday, there was a total addition of 4.03 lakh COVID-19 cases and deaths stood at 4,092 compared to 4.01 lakh in terms of total addition with deaths at 4,187 on May 8.

There is hardly a state that does not have restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has now extended its state-wide lockdown until May 17, Uttarakhand until May 18, and Haryana until May 17.

Jammu and Kashmir has also locked down 20 districts until May 18, Mizoram has now announced a 7-day total lockdown.

Delhi has extended the lockdown until May 17.

Tamil Nadu goes into a 2-week lockdown starting from today until May 24.

Karnataka as well stayed in lockdown until May 24, so did Puducherry.

Telangana extended night curfew until May 15.

The lockdown-like restrictions continue for other states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Orissa and Kerala.