Business COVID-19 lockdown: Big Bazaar enters doorstep delivery space as Flipkart, Amazon, Bigbasket, Grofers curtail operations Updated : March 25, 2020 03:42 PM IST Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL), part of the Future Group, Big Bazaar has also started doorstep delivery services. Future Retail that currently attracts over 35 crore footfalls across its retail network like Big Bazaar and Foodhall, is present in more than 400 cities. Big Bazaar is the flagship chain while small store neighborhood retail chains, EasyDay and Heritage Fresh, operate closer home to customers.