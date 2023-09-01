Survey points at the need to mask up amid re-emergence of a new COVID-19 variant

2 Min Read
As many as 63 percent of Indians surveyed recently have had symptomatic COVID-19, while 22 percent caught the infection multiple times. A survey by LocalCircles indicated that 20 percent of the cases in the subsequent infection were either more severe or more persistent.
The survey spanned over 300 districts and had 32,000 responses. As per the report, 43 percent of those surveyed were from Tier 1 cities, 36 percent from Tier 2 and 21 percent from Tier 3, 4 and rural districts. Almost 67 percent of the respondents were men.
According to the survey, 93 percent of respondents suffered from COVID-19 in 2022, while 46 percent were infected this year. Moreover, in 25 percent of those who were surveyed, a subsequent infection or re-infection of COVID was as severe as before or more severe.
Experts say that the numbers could be higher as people avoid getting tested despite showing COVID-19 symptoms. The LocalCirles survey further points out the need to mask up and keep a social distance.
The survey came at a time when there has been a re-emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86 nicknamed Pirola. The new variant is said to have more than 35 genetic differences from XBB.1.5 which has been the dominant variant through most of this year. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared BA.2.86 as a variant under monitoring as of August 17.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian pharma market embraces generic drugs amid focus on quality and govt initiatives
Sept 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Ujala Cygnus Hospitals bags Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award for providing healthcare at lower costs
Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Delhi G20 Summit: Here's the list of hospitals and medical facilities put on high alert
Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Medicine shortage hits multi-drug resistant tuberculosis patients: Reports
Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read