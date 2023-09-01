Survey points at the need to mask up amid re-emergence of a new COVID-19 variant

As many as 63 percent of Indians surveyed recently have had symptomatic COVID-19, while 22 percent caught the infection multiple times. A survey by LocalCircles indicated that 20 percent of the cases in the subsequent infection were either more severe or more persistent.

The survey spanned over 300 districts and had 32,000 responses. As per the report, 43 percent of those surveyed were from Tier 1 cities, 36 percent from Tier 2 and 21 percent from Tier 3, 4 and rural districts. Almost 67 percent of the respondents were men.

According to the survey, 93 percent of respondents suffered from COVID-19 in 2022, while 46 percent were infected this year. Moreover, in 25 percent of those who were surveyed, a subsequent infection or re-infection of COVID was as severe as before or more severe.