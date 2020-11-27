COVID-19 Live Updates: Total cases in India rise above 93 lakh with 43,082 cases in last 24 hrs; recovery rate at 93.66%

COVID News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 percent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 percent. There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Nov 27, 2020
10:16
Nov 27, 2020
10:16
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,08,388 as 230 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Friday. Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 961, he said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by East Singhbhum (32), Dhanbad (25) and Bokaro (20), he said. The state now has 2,169 active coronavirus cases, while 1,05,258 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
Nov 27, 2020
09:39
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Himachal reports sharp spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Himachal Pradesh reported 931 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the hill state's tally to 3,7498, while 14 more people died due to the infection. Shimla and Kangra registered four deaths each, Mandi three and Una, Kullu and Solan one each, according to the Health Department data. A total of 913 patients recovered from the disease on the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,993. Twenty-seven people have migrated and the death toll has reached 590, the Health Department said. The state currently has 7,878 active COVID-19 cases. (PTI)
Nov 27, 2020
09:38
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Three train passengers test COVID-19 positive during screening
On the second day of COVID-19 screening conducted at key railway stations located within the Mumbai city limits yesterday, three passengers tested positive for the infection on their arrival by trains, reported news agency PTI citing civic officials. A total of 13,253 passengers were screened during the day at six major railway stations, of whom three tested positive for the infection, they said.
Nov 27, 2020
09:37
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | Assam reports no new COVID-19 deaths
Assam reported no COVID-19 deaths yesterday, after a gap of eight days, while 150 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,12,171, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The toll remained at 978 with a death rate of 0.46 percent, he said. This is the fourth time during November when no coronavirus deaths were reported. (PTI)
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2.33 lakh on Thursday with 682 fresh cases reported in the past one day, while the recoveries surged to 2.26 lakh putting the state's recovery rate to 97.10 percent, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. The toll in the contagion reached 1243 after six more fatalities were reported in the state in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said. The states recovery rate of 97.10 percent showed a marginal decline from 97.13 percent on Wednesday, it said.
Nov 27, 2020
09:36
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | 3 COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital
Three coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, he said. The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am on Friday. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official J B Theva said.