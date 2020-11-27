Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
COVID-19 Live Updates: Total cases in India rise above 93 lakh with 43,082 cases in last 24 hrs; recovery rate at 93.66%

Ankit Gohel | Published: November 27, 2020 10:12 AM IST

event highlights

COVID News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 percent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 percent. There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

