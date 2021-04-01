  • SENSEX
COVID-19 LIVE: Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 01, 2021 08:31 AM IST

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday. In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated. In the second phase, shots were given to people aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

