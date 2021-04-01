COVID-19 LIVE: Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin today.

An appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations. People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including the Aadhaar card and voter card.