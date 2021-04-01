COVID-19 LIVE: Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

A total of 24,47,98,621 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 31. Of these, 11,25,681 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Nagpur: COVID-19 restrictions imposed by district administration will not continue, but the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government will be applicable, says Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur.
Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, confirms the singer's spokesperson
The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin today.
An appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations. People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, the officials said.
People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including the Aadhaar card and voter card.
West Bengal records 982 fresh COVID-19 cases, state's biggest single-day spike so far this year, tally climbs to 5,86,915; death toll rises to 10,329 as two more people succumb to infection; number of active cases now 5,775: Health bulletin