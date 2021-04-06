COVID-19 LIVE: Over 96,000 new cases, 446 deaths reported in 24 hrs, says Health Ministry

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, to review the situation there. These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.
India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases; 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,26,86,049
Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279
Active cases: 7,88,223
Death toll: 1,65,547
Apr 6, 2021
09:38
25,02,31,269 samples tested for COVID19, up to April 5. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Apr 6, 2021
09:24
The Odisha government imposes night curfew in 10 districts due to spike in coronavirus cases: Health Department official
Apr 6, 2021
09:08
In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, regular district and family courts in Dehradun and Haridwar, including outlying courts may be temporarily suspended for sanitization and other purposes for two weeks with effect from April 6: High Court of Uttarakhand
Apr 6, 2021
08:46
First case of UK variant of coronavirus detected in Himachal Pradesh. Six more deaths and 567 new cases push state's toll to 1,063 and infection count to 65,809. Number of active cases is 3,828: Officials
Apr 6, 2021
08:33
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Health Secretaries of all States/UTs, "In view of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of healthcare and frontline workers at some vaccination centres, no new registrations in the categories of HCWs & FLWs will be allowed."
Apr 6, 2021
08:27
Rajasthan: Night curfew to be imposed in Jodhpur between 8 pm to 6 am from April 6 to April 19.