COVID-19 LIVE: Over 96,000 new cases, 446 deaths reported in 24 hrs, says Health Ministry

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 06, 2021 10:16 AM IST

event highlights

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, to review the situation there. These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

