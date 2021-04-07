COVID-19 LIVE: Wearing mask mandatory even if driving alone in car, says Delhi HC

Delhi High Court rules mask mandatory even if a person is driving alone. It states that a mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Delhi imposes night curfew: How other states are battling COVID-19 with enhanced restrictions
With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting India hard, more and more states are bringing back restrictions to public movement to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Delhi on Tuesday became the latest city to impose a night curfew until April 30. Here is a look at various states and cities that have taken drastic steps to contain the spread of the virus for the second time.
Karnataka: COVID-19 are cases rising in five other districts apart from Bengaluru Urban. We're in constant consultation with these districts. We've sent more vaccine doses to these districts and have asked them to do more tests. A few guidelines need to be issued for Mysuru: State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar
Bankers push demand for free COVID-19 vaccine, ask for 'frontline worker' status
The bank employees in India have yet again approached the Centre demanding free COVID-19 vaccine jabs on the lines of frontline workers. This time, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), in a letter to the Central government, has said bank employees should be administered the two COVID-19 vaccine doses free of cost and without age restrictions.
25,14,39,598 samples tested for COVID-19, up to April 6. Of these, 12,08,329 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
India reports 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,28,01,785
Total recoveries: 1,17,92,135
Active cases: 8,43,473
Death toll: 1,66,177
Prime Minister Narendra on World Health Day. "On World Health Day, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit."
US: Joe Biden makes all adults eligible for vaccine on April 19
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he's bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults in the US eligible for coronavirus vaccines. But even as he expressed optimism about the pace of vaccinations, he warned Americans that the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.
Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India per year: Statement
We are moving the date up from May 1 to April 19, nationwide. By no later than April 19, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions: United States President Joe Biden
We crossed 150 million shots yesterday and are on our way to hitting the goal of 200 million shots by my 100th day in office. We are administering an average of 3 million shots per day over 20 million shots a week: United States President Joe Biden
Seeing the surge in COVID-19 cases due to Kumbh Mela, the district administration has acquired Bharat Bhoomi Tourist Complex, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Rishikesh as COVID care centres with immediate effect: District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava