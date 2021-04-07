COVID-19 LIVE: Wearing mask mandatory even if driving alone in car, says Delhi HC

Bankers push demand for free COVID-19 vaccine, ask for 'frontline worker' status

The bank employees in India have yet again approached the Centre demanding free COVID-19 vaccine jabs on the lines of frontline workers. This time, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), in a letter to the Central government, has said bank employees should be administered the two COVID-19 vaccine doses free of cost and without age restrictions.

