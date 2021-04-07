  • SENSEX
COVID-19 LIVE: Wearing mask mandatory even if driving alone in car, says Delhi HC

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 07, 2021 10:56 AM IST

India on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases at 1.07 lakh even as the Centre cautioned that the next four weeks are "very very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic. As the Centre warned that COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said it seems that people have given 'Tilanjali' (abandon) to measures like wearing masks to combat the disease.

