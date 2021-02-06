Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 12 minutes ago
auto refresh

COVID-19 LIVE news and updates: Second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from February 13

Priyanka Rathi | Published: February 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST

event highlights

India on Saturday reported 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases stand at 1,08,14,304 while the death toll rose to 1,54,918. The overall number of active cases stands at 1,48,590, while 54,16,849 have been vaccinated so far.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement