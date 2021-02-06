COVID-19 LIVE news and updates: Second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from February 13

Coronavirus News LIVE update: Over 1L people vaccinated so far in Delhi, frontline workers also get jabs on Saturday

The number of people vaccinated against COVID19 till date in Delhi has crossed the one lakhmark and the majority of them are healthcare workers, officials said on Saturday. On Friday, over 9,200 healthcare workers had received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi during the third week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of more than 50 percent.