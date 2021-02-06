COVID-19 LIVE news and updates: Second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from February 13

India on Saturday reported 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases stand at 1,08,14,304 while the death toll rose to 1,54,918. The overall number of active cases stands at 1,48,590, while 54,16,849 have been vaccinated so far.
Feb 6, 2021
19:17
Coronavirus News LIVE update: 47 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand
Forty seven more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Saturday, raising its tally to 96,478, a state health department bulletin said. The state also reported two deaths due to the infection that took its fatality count to 1,664, it stated.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
19:16
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Over 1L people vaccinated so far in Delhi, frontline workers also get jabs on Saturday
The number of people vaccinated against COVID19 till date in Delhi has crossed the one lakhmark and the majority of them are healthcare workers, officials said on Saturday. On Friday, over 9,200 healthcare workers had received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi during the third week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of more than 50 percent.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
18:56
Elaborating on the global landmarks crossed by India, the Union Health Secretary underlined that India is the fastest country to reach 5-million mark in COVID19 vaccination in just 21 days: Govt of India
During the review meeting, the Union Health Secretary urged the states & UTs to exponentially increase the pace of vaccination. States/UTs asked to improve the momentum and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward with the COVID vaccination drive: Govt of India
While there are 12 states/UTs that have achieved 60% or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to improve percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there're many States/UTs that need to improve performance on this parameter: Govt of India
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from February 13
The second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13. India started its biggest vaccination drive against coronavirus on January 16. According to government, vaccination against COVID-19 will reach 5 million mark soon. Also, 12 states have achieved 60 percent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
17:36
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Over 6.73 healthcare, frontline workers inoculated in UP till date: Official
Over 6.73 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose of antiCovid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh till date, a senior official said on Saturday. The number of people inoculated against the pandemic disease in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday is highest in the country, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The first dose of Covid vaccine is being given to people in the state and on Friday, a total of 84,109 healthcare and frontline workers were given the vaccine shots, he added.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
16:51
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Nepal to get 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China under grant assistance
China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID19 vaccines to Nepal on a grant basis, officials here said on Saturday, supplying the first batch of vaccine aid for the Himalayan nation. During a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday evening, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would accord priority to Nepal in vaccine cooperation, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
16:37
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Odisha logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fatality, DGP gets inoculated
Odisha's COVID19 tally on Saturday mounted to 3,35,548 after 82 more people tested positive for the infection while a fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,909, a health department official said. The state during the day launched the second phase of COVID19 vaccination drive across the state for frontline workers including police personnel, revenue department officials, municipal officials and panchayati raj institution members.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
15:03
Coronavirus News LIVE update: 25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine- Jaishankar
India has so far supplied COVID 19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday. He said there are three categories of countries which are keen to get the vaccine from India poor, price sensitive nations and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
14:17
Coronavirus News LIVE update: New AI tool can thwart coronavirus mutations: study
Researchers have developed a new method to counter emergent mutations of the deadly coronavirus and hasten vaccine development to stop the pathogen responsible for killing thousands of people and ruining the economy, according to a study. The research team at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering, using artificial intelligence developed a method to speed the analysis of vaccines and zero in on the best potential preventive medical therapy, the varsity said in a statement.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
14:17
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 percent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
14:16
Coronavirus News LIVE update: One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,381
Mizoram on Saturday reported a single COVID19 case as a 45yearold Border Security Force (BSF) jawan tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's tally to 4,381, an official said. The patient has come from Uttar Pradesh and he is asymptomatic.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
13:24
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health ministry
More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
11:48
Coronavirus News LIVE update: For third day in a row no new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID19 case for the last three days, a senior health department official said on Saturday. The total COVID19 caseload in the northeastern state is 16,829, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
11:39
Coronavirus News LIVE update: 161 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana registered 161 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.95 lakh while one more fatality pushed the toll to 1,608. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 28, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban with 10 each, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 5.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
11:05
India has approved the supply of 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia on an urgent basis: Embassy of India in Phnom Penh
India reports 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
The total number of cases: 1,08,14,304, total discharges: 1,05,10,796 .
The death toll rises to 1,54,918. The number of active cases stand at 1,48,590 and total vaccination is at 54,16,849.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
10:06
The number of COVID-19 active cases falls for 30th straight day. It is down 2,870 in the last 24 hours. The single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 35 consecutive days.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
09:50
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,18,938 as 41 more people test positive for the infection, an official says. The state's COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 as now new fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last 24 hours, he says.
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
09:34
174 doctors, 116 nurses and 199 healthcare workers have died due to COVID-19 as on February 2: Government
Share:
Feb 6, 2021
09:31
A total of 20,06,72,589 samples tested for COVID-19 till February 5. Of these, 7,40,794 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
21:49
WIth that it's a wrap to the LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic for today. Do join us tomorrow for the top developments on the COVID-19 situation from India and around the world. Until then, stay safe and good night.
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
21:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 415 new COVID-19 cases; 302 recoveries
With the addition of 415 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the tally of infections in Mumbai has reached 3,11,012, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Apart from this, the toll in the city rose to 11,382, after four more patients died of the infection, the official said. According to the official data, 302 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 2,93,118. The city is now left with 5,597 active cases, the official said, adding that the doubling rate has improved to 550 days. Meanwhile, as many as 5,883 people, including 5,130 healthcare workers and 753 frontline staffers, were given the COVID-19 vaccine at 20 vaccination centres in the city during the day, a civic official said. With this, 68,837 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the city so far, he added.
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
21:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 9,200 people vaccinated on Feb 5 in Delhi
More than 9,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Friday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 50 per cent. Sources said vaccination will now begin for frontline workers too from Saturday onwards. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others. Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday, they said. After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days. The targeted number for vaccination on February 5 was 18,400, officials said. "Today, 9,216 people were administered coronavirus vaccine and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
21:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 42,609 beneficiaries vaccinated on Feb 5 in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government said that it has vaccinated 42,609 beneficiaries on February 5 and met 60 percent of its target. Total 4,32186 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra to date. Of the total, just 1 percent, (4382) received Covaxin. Maharashtra has not shared data on the number of severe adverse events or deaths among vaccinated group if any.
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
20:55
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Oxford says COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday. The variant, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain. It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month. That lockdown came as Britain started rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine. Over 10 million people have received a first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer's shot. Britain had said that it believed the vaccines were effective against variants that are circulating in the UK. "Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.
Share:
Feb 5, 2021
20:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goa sees 56 COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries, 1.4k tests
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 56 and reached 53,773 on Friday, an official said. The day saw no deaths, leaving the toll unchanged at 770, while the discharge of 78 people increased the recovery count to 52,243, he said. The state now has 760 active cases, the official added. With 1,417 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,59,485. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,773, new cases 56, death toll 770, discharged 52,243, active cases 760, samples tested till date 4,59,485.