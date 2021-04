India reported a record 145,384 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Saturday, as the country grappled with an overwhelming second wave of infections.

A five-month high of 794 deaths brought the toll to 168,436.

India's overall caseload was 13.21 million, the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

No intention to impose full lockdown in Maharashtra, says Health Minister Tope

As the COVID-19 cases in India's biggest state surge, its Health Minister says there is no intention to put a full lockdown in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra doesn’t need a full lockdown as of yet, full lockdown is an option only if we run out of all our resources," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Telangana reports about 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Telangana registered nearly 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the tally to over 3.24 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,752 with six more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 487, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 289 and Nizamabad 202, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 9.

6,176 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 26 die

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 3,67,610 after 6,176 people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. Apart from these new cases that were reported on Friday, the virus also claimed the lives of 26 persons, which took death toll in the district to 6,664.

Online exam for students of Class 9 and 11 in Goa

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, the state education department has directed the higher secondary schools and junior colleges to hold examinations for Classes 9 and 11 in online mode. The department had earlier announced that examinations for students of Class 1 to 8 would be held online and they can appear for the test from home.

Schools in Delhi to remain close

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government Friday ordered the suspension of physical academic activities and offline examinations for all classes till further orders. "Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

