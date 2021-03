As COVID-19 cases surge in in the country after witnessing a decline in numbers for weeks, authorities have commenced the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and a host of other politicians were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the second phase, people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with certain comorbidities are eligible for vaccination. The government expects to reach around 27 crore people who are on the priority list after healthcare and frontline workers.

Eligible people can register for vaccination through the Co-WIN2.0 portal and avail doses from around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS that can be used by states as vaccination centres (CVCs). Here's a list of the comorbidities that make you eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under the second phase.