Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in hospitals and the situation is worsening every moment due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 percent in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals. The situation is worsening every moment. Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases are reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 percent in 24 hours," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID cases. Currently, only 1800 beds are reserved for COVID cases.

"We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will in the next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex. Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID centres and the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened," Kejriwal said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. On Friday, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 related deaths were reported in the city.

Kejriwal had said the pandemic situation in the city has become "very serious and worrisome", with oxygen stock, and Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply. He said the Delhi government is trying to escalate beds on a large scale in the coming days.