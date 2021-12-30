COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 13,154 daily cases; Omicron tally rises to 961

COVID-19 latest updates: India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 82,402 cases, while the death toll has climbed to 4,80,860. The Omicron case tally has risen to 961, with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra.

Here are latest updates on COVID-19:

Palm Springs Film Fest canceled for 2022 due to rising COVID-19 cases

The 2022 edition of Palm Springs Film Festival has been cancelled due to a rise in the coronavirus cases in the US. The announcement was made by the Palm Springs International Film Society in a statement on Wednesday.

Mizoram logs 202 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Mizoram's COVID19 count rose to 1,41,157 on Thursday with 202 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 542, a health department official said. At least 38 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago. "COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4," the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID19 vaccine, wrote.

Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year. "Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe, she said.

493 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; over 100% jump in one day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported an over 100 per cent rise in new COVID19 cases in one day. The district recorded 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as compared to 241 on Tuesday, taking the overall infection tally here to 5,73,173, an official said on Thursday.

Third wave has started in Mumbai; hospitalisation rate low: Maha COVID task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Thursday said that the third wave has already started in Mumbai. However, very few hospitalisations can be seen, Joshi said.

"We are reasonably certain that most of the Mumbai cases are Omicron due to mild and fast spreading nature. The double doubling pattern in Mumbai also suggests that the strain is Omicron. Although we can see that it is a mild disease and there is low hospitalisation," he said.