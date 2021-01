The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said as seven new states will administer indigenously-developed Covaxin from the next week. These states are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal in addition to the 12 states that are currently using this vaccine against COVID-19.

The remarks came following the number of cases in this state.

Here are the latest updates:

# Tamil Nadu records 586 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities, 673 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 8,34,171, death toll 12,309. Number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 4,984.

# Karnataka reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities, 542 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 9,35,478, death toll 12,193. There are 7,342 active cases of the disease in the state.

Gujarat reports 423 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,58,687; one death takes toll to 4,375: state Health department