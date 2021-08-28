COVID-19: Kerala to impose night curfew from Monday

The Kerala government has announced that a night curfew, from 10 pm to 6 am, will be imposed in the state from Monday onwards. The decision that was announced by CM Pinarayi Vijayan comes as the state is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 39,77,572, while the Test Positivity rate dipped to 18.67 percent from 19.22 on August 27. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state reported 31,265 cases and 153 deaths, taking the toll to 20,466.

"Out of those found infected, 120 people reached the state from outside, while 29,891 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,158 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 96 health workers " a health department release said.

Earlier, the government on Friday decided to continue with Sunday lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The government, facing flak from opposition and public health experts for alleged poor COVID-19 management in the state, tonight issued an order in this regard. It said lockdown shall be in force on Sundays, with only limited permissible activities.

The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence Day and Onam celebrations.

-with agency inputs