COVID-19: Kerala records highest number of active cases; 10 states, UTs report zero new deaths in 24 hrs

India added less than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The daily tally stood at 38,792 and the total count rose to 3,09,46,074. The active cases fell by 2,832 and the caseload declined to 4,29,946, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala has reported the highest number of active cases at 1,15,662, followed by Maharashtra at 1,07,691, the ministry stated.

The single-day fatalities were the lowest in eight days at 624. The death toll rose to 4,11,408 and the mortality rate is at 1.32 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. Ten states/union territories reported zero new deaths ad 27 states/UTs added less than 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases. In the last 24 hours, 41,000 recoveries were reported and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,01,04,720. The recovery rate rose to 97.28 percent and the positivity rate is above 2 percent again.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.