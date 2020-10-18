Healthcare COVID-19: Kerala paying price for 'gross negligence' during Onam, says minister Harsh Vardhan Updated : October 18, 2020 04:25 PM IST Kerala's COVID-19 tally has crossed 3.3 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,139 on Saturday. Prior to Onam (August 22), the state had reported around 54,000 cases, while the death toll was nearly 200. He said 1,02,400 medical oxygen cylinders had been delivered to states and UTs. Vardhan also said that as of yet, no mutation of coronavirus has been detected in India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.