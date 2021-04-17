COVID-19: Kerala logs over 13,000 cases, 27 deaths Updated : April 17, 2021 06:49 PM IST As many as 3,654 people were cured of the disease today, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921. A government release said as part of mass testing, 1,35,159 samples were collected on Friday from various parts of the state. According to the release, at least 2,18,542 people are presently under observation, including 10,539 in hospitals. Published : April 17, 2021 06:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply