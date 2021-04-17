  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Kerala logs over 13,000 cases, 27 deaths

Updated : April 17, 2021 06:49 PM IST

As many as 3,654 people were cured of the disease today, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.
A government release said as part of mass testing, 1,35,159 samples were collected on Friday from various parts of the state.
According to the release, at least 2,18,542 people are presently under observation, including 10,539 in hospitals.
COVID-19: Kerala logs over 13,000 cases, 27 deaths
Published : April 17, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

IT giants TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL to hire 1 lakh freshers

IT giants TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL to hire 1 lakh freshers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement