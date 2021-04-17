COVID-19: Kerala logs over 13,000 cases, 27 deaths

In the highest single-day surge in the past few months, Kerala recorded 13,835 positive cases on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 12,21,167 lakh and the active cases to 80,019, the state government said.

The toll rose to 4,904 with 27 more fatalities.

As many as 3,654 people were cured of the disease today, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.

A government release said as part of mass testing, 1,35,159 samples were collected on Friday from various parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 81,211 samples were tested and the results of the remaining samples will be received in the coming days.

The test positivity rate has shot up to 17.04 percent. So far 1,41,62,843 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of cases 2,187, followed by Kozhikode 1504, Malappuram 1430, Kottayam 1154, Thrissur 1149 and Kannur 1132.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts have over 11,000 people undergoing treatment for the virus.

Of the positive cases, 58 were health workers, 259 had come from outside the state and 12,499 were infected through local transmission.