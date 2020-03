The Karnataka government wants all home-quarantined individuals in the state to send their selfies every one hour using a new app that will also give authorities the GPS coordinates of the person. This is to ensure that quarantine rules are not being broken.

The notice, issued by medical education minister K Sudhakar on Monday, also warns that if a person under home quarantine fails to send hourly selfies, they could be shifted to mass quarantine facilities set up by the government. The government has also laid down a ‘sleep time’ between 10 pm to 7 am for a break in sending these selfies.

The government also went further to highlight that every photo shared through the Quarantine Watch Mobile app will be checked by a photo verification team and those sending false photos will also be asked to move to government facilities.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palika Commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted on Monday that the police has arrested 10 people who escaped from home quarantine to their native places.

“Nobody can dodge the long arm of the law,” he tweeted, adding that cases were registered against them.

The state said its ‘Home Quarantine Enforcement’ squad had quarantined 22 people in institutions on Sunday alone based on public complaints, and overall 142 people have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.

The move comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 88, which includes 3 deaths and 6 discharges.