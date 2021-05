As the second wave of COVID rages, the union health ministry has said that "Evidence suggests that the pandemic is moving eastward". On Wednesday, Centre held a meeting with officials from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand to prepare for a potential surge of cases in these five states.

Evidence suggests that the pandemic is moving eastward and a rise has been observed in the number of daily cases in these states along with rising mortality if we look at the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma, Prog. Officer - Integrated Disease Tripura Govt and Dr. Mrinal Kanti Das, Interventional Cardiologist BM Birla Hospital, Kolkata.

Dr Das said, “There has been a setback in West Bengal specifically because of the infrastructural problem as well as the election process that took a lot of people out of the gear and really speaking people who were not following the rules that were being standardised for fighting the COVID-19."

"Since the number of cases that are being tested right now is not as per the surge or the wave one that is why there is an amount of folly in the reporting of cases. There is a possibility that there are much more cases what is being reported right now since the testing numbers are much less.”

Dr Debbarma said, “The main problem is that our state is a landlocked state, after the analysis for the last one month what we saw our 72 percent cases are the travellers who travel for outside the state. Basically, they arrive from Chennai, Maharashtra, Delhi."

"Another point of concern for us is that we are having 6,000 paramilitary forces who were deployed in the election duty of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from yesterday they are coming and by end of this month approximately 6,000 paramilitary forces will return to our state.”

“We will go for 100 percent testing at the entry point for the paramilitary forces and if look yesterday data almost more than 10 percent positivity rates come from jawans who are returning.”