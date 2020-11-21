Healthcare COVID-19 infection offers protection from reinfection for at least 6 months: Study Updated : November 21, 2020 07:56 PM IST The study was done as part of a major collaboration between the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust. The study suggests that most people are unlikely to get COVID-19 again if they have already had it in the previous six months. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.