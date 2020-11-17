Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
COVID-19: India's tally mounts to 88.74 lakh

Updated : November 17, 2020 12:03 PM IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,44,382 more samples on Monday, taking the total numbers to 12,65,42,907.
Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,49,777 cases till date.
There are 85,363 active cases and 46,034 COVID-19 deaths.
