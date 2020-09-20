Healthcare COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate Updated : September 20, 2020 11:55 AM IST The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043. Total 86,752 deaths reported so far in the country include 32,216 from Maharashtra. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.