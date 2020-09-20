  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate

Updated : September 20, 2020 11:55 AM IST

The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.
Total 86,752 deaths reported so far in the country include 32,216 from Maharashtra.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.
COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement