COVID-19: India's preparation status check

In order to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the government has been working on boosting the testing capacity, and also on increasing the availability of testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Where do we stand on these parameters?

India has been questioned by experts on the number of samples that have been tested on the daily basis. As of today morning, from the numbers that have been put up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that India has only tested a total of over 56,600 samples. ICMR number suggests that over 8,600 samples have been tested in a day but that could be pretty less.

However, ICMR has now approved five diagnostic kits, which have been approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology to expand on our testing capability.

Five companies that have been given approval for supplying testing kits are Altona Diagnostic, MyLabs, Kilpest, SD Biosensor and Seegene. These companies would now start supplying the testing kits to both the government, as well as private laboratories for commercial use.