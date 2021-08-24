COVID-19: India's first mRNA Covid vaccine candidate gets nod to start phase 2, 3 trials

The Indian drugs regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday has granted approval for Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- that is being developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the Pune-based biotechnology company, is developing the vaccine candidate in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA.

Vaccine Subject Expert Committee (SEC) reviewed the interim Phase I data and found that HGCO19 was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in the participants of the study, the government said.

"Gennova submitted the proposed Phase II and Phase III study entitled "A Prospective, Multicentre, Randomized, Active-controlled, Observer-blind, Phase II study seamlessly followed by a Phase III study to evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of the candidate HGCO19 (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy subjects" which was approved by the office of the DCG(I), CDSCO," it said.

The study will be conducted in India at approximately 10-15 sites in Phase II and 22-27 sites in Phase III. Gennova plans to use the DBT-ICMR clinical trial network sites for this study.

Gennova's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine development program was partly funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the government of India under Ind CEPI, way back in Jun 2020. Later on, the DBT further supported the program under the Mission COVID Suraksha- The Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission, implemented by BIRAC.

HCCOG19 is an indigenously developed vaccine on a mRNA platform. mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms.

They are highly efficacious because of their inherent capability of being translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. Additionally, mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth, for example, eggs or bacteria. Therefore, they can be quickly manufactured inexpensively to ensure their availability and accessibility for mass vaccination on a sustainable basis.

Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT and chairperson, BIRAC said, "It is a matter of great pride that nation’s first mRNA-based vaccine is found to be safe and the Drugs Controller General of India DCG(I) has approved Phase II/III trial. We are confident that this will be an important vaccine for both India and the world. This is an important milestone in our Indigenous Vaccine Development Mission and positions India on the Global Map for Novel Vaccine Development."

Dr Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd said, "After establishing the safety of our mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate HGCO19 in Phase I clinical trial, Gennova’s focus is to start Phase II/III pivotal clinical trial. In parallel, Gennova is investing in scaling up its manufacturing capacity to cater to the nation's vaccine requirement."