COVID-19: India's daily cases outnumber recoveries for 1st time in 7 days; single-day fatalities at 581

India's COVID-19 daily tally outnumbered the recoveries for the first time in seven days. In the last 24 hours, India has added 41,806 cases, taking the total count to 3,09,87,880. Active cases rose after falling for the last five days. Active cases rose by 2,095 in a day and the caseload was reported at 4,32,041, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were lowest in the last nine days at 581. The death toll stood at 4,11,989. The mortality rate remains at 1.33 percent. 11 states, union territories report no new deaths, and 27 states, UTs report less than 10 new deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the last 24 hours, 39,130 recoveries were reported and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,01,43,850. The positivity rate rose for the second straight day and was at 2.15 percent. The recovery rate was recorded at 97.28 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 43,80,11,958 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 14. Of these, 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday.