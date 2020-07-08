  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19: India's caseload climbs to 7,42,417

Updated : July 08, 2020 02:08 PM IST

The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.
 Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,17,121 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,18,594, Delhi at 1,02,831, Gujarat at 37, 550, Uttar Pradesh at 29,968, Telangana at 27,612 and Karnataka at 26,815.
COVID-19: India's caseload climbs to 7,42,417

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Titan's recovery appears bleak this year, say brokerages post Q1FY21 update

Titan's recovery appears bleak this year, say brokerages post Q1FY21 update

Exclusive | As India faces shortage of remdesivir, Cipla says its supplies will hit market in next 1-2 days

Exclusive | As India faces shortage of remdesivir, Cipla says its supplies will hit market in next 1-2 days

Policy change on international students is misguided, say US universities and lawmakers

Policy change on international students is misguided, say US universities and lawmakers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement