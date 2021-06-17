COVID-19: India's active caseload lowest in 71 days; daily fatalities remain below 3,000

Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The daily recoveries outnumber the single-day cases for the 35th straight day. In the last 24 hours, 1,03,570 people have recovered, taking the tally to 2,84,91,670.

    India's COVID-19 active caseload is lowest in 71 days as the cases declined to 8,26,740. The daily tally remains below 1 lakh cases for the 10th straight day. In the last 24 hours, 67,208 cases were added and the tally increased to 2,97,00,313, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
    The single-day fatalities were recorded at 2,330, below 3,000 for the third consecutive day. The toll rose to 3,81,903 and the mortality rate stood at 1.29 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    The daily recoveries outnumber the single-day cases for the 35th straight day. In the last 24 hours, 1,03,570 people have recovered, taking the tally to 2,84,91,670. The positivity rate is at 3.48 percent while the recovery rate rose to 95.93 percent, the data stated.
    The single-day testing was recorded at 19,31,249. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested in the country up to June 15.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
