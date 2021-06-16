COVID-19: India's active caseload lowest in 70 days; daily tally remains below 1 lakh

India has added less than 1 lakh cases for the ninth consecutive day as the daily tally stood at 62,224. The total count rose to 2,96,33,105. The active caseload is below 9 lakhs as the cases fell by 47,946. The active cases tally stood at 8,65,432, the lowest in 70 days, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

For the second straight day, single-day fatalities were reported under 3,000. In the last 24 hours, 2,542 deaths were reported and the toll rose to 3,79,573. The mortality rate remains at 1.28 percent for the second straight day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In terms of recovery, 1,07,628 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries rose to 2,83,88,100. The positivity rate fell to 3.22 percent while the recovery rate rose to 95.80 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was recorded at 19,30,987. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 38,33,07,961 samples have been tested in the country up to June 15.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.