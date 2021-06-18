COVID-19: India's active caseload below 8 lakh in 73 days; deaths slip under 2,000 for 1st time in 2 months

India's COVID-19 active caseload declined to 7,98,656, below 8 lakh for the first time in 73 days, as the active cases fell by 28,084. India added 62,480 new cases in the last 24 hours and the total tally increased to 2,97,62,793. The positivity rate fell to 3.24 percent, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities are below 2,000 for the first time in two months. In the last 24 hours, 1,587 deaths were reported and the toll rose to 3,83,490. The mortality rate remained at 1.29 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the first time in two months, recoveries were below 1 lakh. India has reported 88,977 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total count rose to 2,85,80,647. The recovery rate rose to 96.03 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was recorded at 19,29,476. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 38,7167,696 samples have been tested in the country up to June 17.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.