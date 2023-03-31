India reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in a single day

Amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a meeting on Friday to review the situation, according to officials.

India has reported a single-day increase of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, bringing the active caseload to 15,208, according to data released by the Union Health ministry on Friday.

The updated data, as of 8 am, also revealed that the death toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. One death was reported each in Goa and Gujarat, while Kerala recorded three reconciled deaths.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 1.91 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 44.7 million (4,47,15,786), with active cases accounting for 0.03 percent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78%, with 44.1 million (4,41,69,711) people having recovered from the disease. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

India's nationwide vaccination drive continues, with the ministry website reporting that 2.20 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Cases surge in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting

Amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a meeting on Friday to review the situation, according to officials. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials will attend the meeting to discuss the measures taken to address the spike in cases.

In a meeting with Health department officials on Thursday, Bharadwaj reviewed the situation and announced that Kejriwal would hold a review meeting. He also informed that the chief minister would be briefed on the results of the mock drill conducted in government-run hospitals last week and the steps taken by other states, which are also witnessing a surge in cases.

As per the Health department data, the national capital reported 295 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent. On Wednesday, the city recorded 300 cases, the first time since August 31, and two deaths while the positivity rate surged to 13.89 percent.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala report spike

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra reported 510 new cases as of 8 am on Friday morning. The total cases now stand at 3,016.

In Kerala, 463 new cases were reported bringing the total to 3,852. Gujarat, with a total of 2,247 cases, reported 111 new cases yesterday.