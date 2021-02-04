Healthcare COVID-19: India reports 12,899 new cases, 107 deaths Updated : February 04, 2021 10:46 AM IST The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 107 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,703. As many as 44,49,552 corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply