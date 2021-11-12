COVID-19: India relaxes norms for international travellers; check details here

As vaccination coverage is widening across the globe, the Ministry of Health Thursday relaxed the norms for international travellers and exempted kids below five years from both pre-and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine, they will be tested and treated as per protocol, according to the order.

Fully vaccinated travellers from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved vaccines will be allowed to skip home quarantine and COVID-19 testing. The order says the provision goes for 'category A' countries, the listing of which is available on the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also, the travellers must have completed 15 days after the second dose of vaccination.

Such travellers will, however, have to produce a negative RT-PCR report. The guidelines also ask them to self-monitor their health for 14 days post-arrival. Only those travellers who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will have to submit samples for COVID-19 testing at the point of arrival. Those who test positive will be subjected to quarantine for 14 days and tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol.

Those found to be symptomatic during screening at the airport will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

The health ministry has also defined the 'contacts' of a suspect COVID-19 case as — the co-passengers seated in the same row, three rows in the front and three rows behind, and the identified cabin crew.

The new guidelines will kick in from November 12 and remain valid till further orders. The revised travel guidelines are expected to boost tourism and international flights, said the order.