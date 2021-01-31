Associate Partners
COVID-19: India records over 13000 new cases in the last 24 hours

Updated : January 31, 2021 11:32 AM IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said there were 127 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,54,274.
About 82 percent of the daily new cases are reported from six states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat.
More than 37 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase so far.
