COVID-19: India records 1,054 fresh cases, 29 more deaths

With 1,054 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,132, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.03 percent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 233 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

The total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 185.7 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.

The 29 new fatalities include 21 from Kerala.

Of the 5,21,656 COVID deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,816 are from Maharashtra, 68,360 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,156 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.