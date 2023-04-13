India sees big spike in COVID cases with over 10,000 new infections

1 Min(s) Read
COVID-19 in India | The daily positivity rate jumped to 4.42 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.02 percent.
India reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases - highest in nearly eight months - while the active caseload mounted to 44,998 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate jumped to 4.42 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.02 percent, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.
According to the ministry, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country.
First Published: Apr 13, 2023 9:31 AM IST
