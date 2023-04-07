COVID 19: India asks states to ramp up testing amid highest daily case count

There were 6,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Daily new cases have nearly tripled from around 2,000 at the end of March.
The Indian government has asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up testing for COVID-19 after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, April 7.
There were 6,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, continuing a sharp upward trend since a lull last year.
At a meeting to review the degree states' preparedness, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in hospitals, a government statement said.
Mandaviya has also directed the states and Union Territories to focus on COVID guidelines and hold review meetings on health facilities and COVID infrastructure. They were also told to be cautious and not spread unnecessary panic.
Daily new cases have nearly tripled from around 2,000 at the end of March.
The prevalence of XBB.1.16, classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO), increased from 21.6 percent in February to 35.8 percent in March, the Health Ministry said, adding there that was no evidence of an increase in hospitalisations or deaths.
Active cases totalled more than 28,300, with 14 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll from the disease to 530,943.
India has recorded more than 44.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic three years ago, the third-highest tally after the United States and China.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 7, 2023 8:33 PM IST
