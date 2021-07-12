COVID-19: India adds less than 40,000 cases after 5 days; 724 deaths in 24 hours

India added less than 40,000 COVID-19 daily cases after five cases. The single-day count stood at 37,154 and the total number increased to 3,08,74,376. The active cases fell by 3,219 as the caseload declined to 4,50,899, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were reported at 724. The death toll jumped to 4,08,764 and the mortality rate stood at 1.32 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the last 24 hours, 39,649 recoveries were reported. The total count crossed the 3-crore mark and increased to 3,00,14,713. The positivity rate rose for the second straight day and is at 2.59 percent. The recovery rate stood at 97.22 percent.

The single-day testing was reported at 14,32,343. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 43,23,17,813 samples have been tested in the country up to July 11.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.