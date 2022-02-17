COVID-19: India adds 30,757 new cases as tally increases to 4,27,54,315

With 30,757 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 percent mark again, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days. The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 percent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 percent. There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 percent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,19,10,984, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent, it said. The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 174.24 crores. India’s COVID-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 541 new fatalities include 338 from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra. The data stated that 5,10,413 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,492 from Maharashtra, 63,019 from Kerala, 39,715 from Karnataka, 37,956 from Tamil Nadu, 26,086 from Delhi, 23,414 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,079 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. ”Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

.