The Centre on Monday wrote to the states and union territories to increase the interval between two doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 6-8 weeks based on NTAGI and NEGVAC recommendations. According to the recommendation, protection against COVID-19 is enhanced if the second dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine is administered between 6-8 weeks.

"In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine, i.e., COVISHIELD has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19. The recommendation has been revised to provide the second dose of COVISHIELD at 6-8 weeks' interval after the first dose, instead of an earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks. This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to COVISHIELD and not to COVAXIN vaccine," the government said.

The recommendation is only for COVISHIELD and not COVAXIN. Currently, the second dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine is given four-six weeks after the first dose is administered.

India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated.