After several complaints about lack of coordination and information, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it will have a live dashboard on the availability of beds in India’s financial capital, according to a News18 report. BMC will also increase the availability of ambulances in the city to cater to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it added.

Many patients had complained that they didn't know where beds were available, the report said. Mumbai is facing a shortage of ICU beds for the COVID-19 patients, with only hand-to-mouth availability.

Now, patients can dial 1916 and get information about bed availability in 15-20 minutes, which will save precious time and effort, the report said. There have been several cases where patients were left in the lurch after the hospitals they were taken to didn't have beds, the News18 report said.

BMC is also going to increase the availability of ambulances in the city. Mumbai will now have 330 ambulances to cater to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The recommendation to create a dashboard had come from a 9-member doctors’ task force appointed by the Maharashtra government. The task force had also asked the BMC to consider taking over all hospitals in Mumbai (with some 30,000 beds) and reserve 22,000 for corona patients alone, according to a recent Mumbai Mirror report.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, news agency PTI reported.

This will facilitate the availability of at least 2,400 more beds for patients in the city, the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Wednesday, the agency added.

Mumbai recorded 1,372 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday, the BMC said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus reached 23,935 and the death toll rose to 841.