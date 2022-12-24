English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

COVID-19 in India: RT-PCR to be made mandatory for flyers arriving from these countries

COVID-19 in India: RT-PCR to be made mandatory for flyers arriving from these countries

COVID-19 in India: RT-PCR to be made mandatory for flyers arriving from these countries
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 24, 2022 12:56:41 PM IST (Updated)

COVID-19 in India: The government issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in India this week. It also ordered random testing of 2 percent of the passengers in every international flight, starting Saturday, December 24.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday Air Suvidha portal will be implemented after talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Once 'Air Suvidha' is implemented, RT-PCR will be made compulsory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Bangkok, Mandaviya  said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read


The health ministry will then initiate tracing of COVID-19 cases. "If a person shows COVID symptoms or tests positive after arriving in India, then we will give directions to quarantine them," he said in a video shared by news agency ANI.
Also, "Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status to be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand," the news agency reported on Saturday.
The government has already issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. It has also ordered random testing of 2 percent of the passengers in every international flight, starting Saturday, December 24.
While India has been reported COVID-19 cases in hundreds for weeks, the concern has mounted over spike in COVID cases in other countries including China, Japan and the United States.
The situation in China is alarming as the country might be facing one of the biggest outbreaks in the world after it abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy. "...emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds," Reuter reported.
India reported 201 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries, the Indian government is on alert and has directed states to monitor testing and ensure that citizens wear face masks, get vaccinated and follow social distancing.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

coronavirusCOVID-19Mansukh Mandaviya

Next Article

Random COVID-19 sampling of international passengers arriving in India starts as cases surge worldwide