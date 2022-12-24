COVID-19 in India: RT-PCR to be made mandatory for flyers arriving from these countries

COVID-19 in India: The government issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in India this week. It also ordered random testing of 2 percent of the passengers in every international flight, starting Saturday, December 24.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday Air Suvidha portal will be implemented after talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Once 'Air Suvidha' is implemented, RT-PCR will be made compulsory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Bangkok, Mandaviya said.

The health ministry will then initiate tracing of COVID-19 cases . "If a person shows COVID symptoms or tests positive after arriving in India, then we will give directions to quarantine them," he said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Air Suvidha portal to be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand, RT-PCR to be made mandatory for them. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they'll be quarantined: Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/ST7ypqmy1V — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Also, " Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status to be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand," the news agency reported on Saturday.

While India has been reported COVID-19 cases in hundreds for weeks, the concern has mounted over spike in COVID cases in other countries including China, Japan and the United States.

The situation in China is alarming as the country might be facing one of the biggest outbreaks in the world after it abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy . "...emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds," Reuter reported.

India reported 201 new coronavirus infections i n the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.