The infection rate among adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years are approximately double that of younger children, according to an analysis released by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report, released on Monday, comes in when authorities in India are looking for the best measures to apply ahead of reopening schools.

The study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report analysed 277,284 cases among children between 5 and 17 years of age diagnosed with COVID-19 since March to September. They reported that the average weekly incidence of COVID-19 in teenagers is roughly 37 cases per 100,000 children against 19 cases per 100,000 children between 5 and 12.

The report stated that the underlying conditions were more common among school-aged children with severe outcomes related to COVID-19.

It was already known to the researchers that children aged above 10 years can transmit COVID-19 in school settings. Keeping this report in mind, schools and communities need to monitor multiple indicators of COVID-19 among school-aged children and layer prevention strategies to ensure the virus does not spread.

Some previous studies had also pointed out that most children with COVID-19 have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. But cases of children getting severely ill were also reported.