Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday announced that the imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine will cost Rs 995.40 per dose. The first consignment of imported doses has received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The first batch of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine reached India on May 1. The first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on May 14.

Dr Reddy's said that the Company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to ensure smooth and timely supply. It said that the pricing of the vaccine is expected to go down once its domestic production begins.

Dr. Reddy's and Russian Direct Investment Fund entered into a deal in September 2020 to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V vaccine with an efficacy rate of over 90 percent against the Coronavirus disease, is the third vaccine after Covaxin and Covishield to be given approval in India. It, however, was given regulatory approval or restricted use authorisation in India on April 12.

On the other hand, a single dose of Covishield is priced at Rs 300 for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. In the case of Covaxin, it is priced at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals. Both the vaccines are priced at Rs 150 per dose for the Central government.